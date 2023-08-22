Cooking with Cash Wa
Foundation for murdered NDSU student to close as case remains unsolved

Tom Bearson
Tom Bearson(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A foundation started after the death of NDSU student Tom Bearson in 2014 announced that it will be closing.

The Bearson family says they will be shutting down the Tom Bearson Foundation to focus on family and justice for Tom. In a post on social media, the family expresses gratitude to all of the people who have provided love and support over the last nearly nine years.

“We especially want to thank all of the members of the Tom Bearson Foundation who worked tirelessly to help make our Foundation a success, and who were always there for our family when we needed them,” the family wrote.

They say losing Tom in 2014 was overwhelming and the foundation helped them find hope, purpose and happiness as they learned to live their lives again, adding that Tom touched many people in a positive way during his short life.

“Words will never be able to express the deepness of our loss and how much we love and miss him. The goodness in his heart should have earned him a longer life.”

The family ends with saying the grieving of Tom won’t end with the closing of the foundation. They also say there is still hope that justice for Tom will come.

Tom Bearson was reported missing in his freshman year at NDSU, shortly after the start of the school year. His body was found days later in the parking lot of a Moorhead RV sales lot. In 2020, Moorhead Police said the murder investigation is far from going cold and the Minnesota BCA and FBI continue to assist Moorhead Police in the case.

