Drug task force announces way to anonymously report major crimes

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force just announced a new partnership where people across several Minnesota counties can anonymously report drug crimes or other major crimes.

The drug task force is partnering with WeTip 2.0. They say the service will bring safe and anonymous reporting of major crimes with the goal of keeping communities safe.

The mission of the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force is to provide a comprehensive and multi-jurisdictional effort to reduce felony-level criminal activity affecting areas of greater Minnesota. The cooperative effort includes the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Police Department, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and White Earth Tribal Police Department.

WeTip is meant to aid law enforcement and provide resources and empowerment to citizens. Officials say WeTip will be an effective tool for the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, acting as a tip liaison and assist in providing information for investigations. WeTip will also be used as a way to gather information to assist its member agencies in their open investigations as well as assist in crime mitigation and deterrence.

Submit a tip to one of the sheriff’s offices or police departments listed above by clicking here.

