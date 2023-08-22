Turning Hot and Humid

TODAY - WEDNESDAY:

This morning, skies are mainly clear though there is some patchy fog impacting visibility in parts of southeastern ND. Otherwise, a relatively quiet morning.

Temperatures to start our day are in the low 60s north and low 70s south. Dewpoints are already in the 60s so you can feel the moisture in the air already! Be ready for hotter conditions for most areas this afternoon.

Some areas in the southern Valley and Lakes Country will be seeing highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity returns as well. Due to dew point temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, heat indices (feels-like temps) may approach or exceed100 degrees. There is a HEAT ADVISORY in place for the far southern Valley and Lakes Country for this heat. Warm as area kids and college students are starting to head back to the classroom!

We is this heat dangerous? Well, our bodies cool themselves by sweating (evaporation) and humid air makes it very hard to effectively cool off.

Wednesday will be still be quite hot, perhaps a couple of degrees cooler, with a slight chance of a storm or two.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A bit cooler, but still near 90 south on Thursday with most areas warming into the 80s. Friday cools back down into the 70s for most and a few into the low 80s. Isolated showers possible Friday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The last weekend of August will be cooling back down. Morning lows will drop back into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. A better chance for a few low 80s south on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Aside from very isolated chances for rain, the week looks dry and mild with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

