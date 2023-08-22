City of Fargo leaders discuss concerns over homeless population

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The issue of homelessness took what seemed to be center stage at Monday nights City Commission meeting, as city leaders engaged in a candid discussion about the growing concern within the city of Fargo.

Numerous commissioners and representatives, including those from the Downtown Engagement Center, expressed their thoughts and expertise on the matter, shedding light on the multifaceted challenge.

Amidst the sea of opinions that flooded the meeting, Commissioner Dave Piepkorn stood out with his viewpoint. He asserted that the current services and operational expenses aimed at addressing homelessness are inadvertently fueling the rise of homelessness in the area.

He further pointed out that a significant number of homeless individuals seem to avoid available resources altogether, opting to live in public spaces instead.

“I would encourage you to drive down 4th Street, right along the Civic Auditorium.” Piepkorn said. “Our city staff has to pressure wash human waste off the sidewalk. I would ask the citizens of Fargo, is this what you want? Is this what you want Fargo to be?”

However, not everyone shared this perspective. Commissioner John Strand took an opposing stance, expressing his satisfaction with the city’s continued investment in aiding the homeless population. He emphasized that this commitment shows the city’s dedication to bettering all aspects of the Fargo community.

“We can’t treat them like numbers and statistics and We can’t kick this can down the road. They’re people.” Strand said. “What this tells me is we have human beings who are aching to find sanctuary and housing.”

Central to the conversation is the Downtown Engagement Center, which offers crucial services to the homeless population, including access to showers, meals (when available), and shelter from the elements throughout the year In addition to providing harm reduction services and products.

Highlighting the growing demand for their services, it was revealed that last September alone, the center serviced over 1,600 visits. As of the current year, 2023, they are witnessing even higher visitation rates, all managed within a reduced annual budget.

The next city commission meeting is scheduled for Sept, 5.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.