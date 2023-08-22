ADHD MEDICATION SHORTAGE IN THE BACK TO SCHOOL SEASON

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “The first thing that I would do would be to get a list of all the pharmacies in town, go through, call them, and see if they have that specific drug and strength in stock. Stocks change daily, so inventory can come in and out the same day” is what the pharmacist at Dakota Clinic Pharmacy, Tyler Rogers, advises parents struggling to find medications to help with their child’s ADHD in the season of back to school.

While this particular pharmacy on University Drive in Fargo, has taken measures to try to stay ahead of the shortages, they have seen a recent lack of the Vyvanse ADHD drug.

“We really reach out and try to take care of the patient just to make sure they are getting something, it may not be the exact product they were on but it’s something comparable which can hopefully get them through until their product is available again” suggests the pharmacist.

Many different classes of drugs prescribed for ADHD. Patients can get name brand, such as Adderall or Ritalin, or off brand stimulants to help them focus. The pharmacist says patients should be open to trying an alternative type if they cannot find their current prescription.

“It might not work as well, or it might work better than what they were currently on. They might notice some changes in behaviors those first couple of weeks, specifically. So give it a good couple of weeks, be there, be supportive and just recognize that there might be some changes initially until they get used to their new medication”

Dakota Clinic Pharmacy says sales their have been up 40% this year for ADHD drugs, due to their connection with the pediatric clinic in the same building. They’re watching inventory numbers closely, especially in this back-to-school period.

“The biggest side effect that they might see is lack of focus so with back to school, we want to make sure that kids that need those medications, get those medications so that they’re able to go in and learn new things”.

