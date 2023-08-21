Woman sentenced to life with parole for death of nephew

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman has been sentenced to life with parole for the death of her five-year-old nephew in her care.

In April a jury found 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse.

Court documents state Doyle will have to serve a little over 32 years before she is eligible for parole.

Doyle was sentenced to 20 years on the child abuse charge. Prosecutors say Doyle caused severe injuries to the child and failed to get medical attention.

36-year-old Russell James and 18-year-old Serenity Foots pleaded guilty to deprivation of a child last year in the case. A child abuse charge against Foots was dismissed.

Both were put on probation.

