West Fargo man accused of sharing images of adults sexually abusing infants

West Fargo man accused of sharing child porn
West Fargo man accused of sharing child porn(Cass County Jail)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is been accused of having thousands of child porn files and sharing videos of adults abusing infants.

Christopher David Miller, 28, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday on four counts each of felony promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and possessing certain materials prohibited by North Dakota law.

Court document show the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation started investigating Miller last week after the FBI alleged he was using encrypted social media to send and receive child porn, including videos of infants being sexually abused by adult men.

The criminal complaint also says a BCI agent seized a device from Miller’s home that contained more than 1,000 videos and 1,000 images showing child sex abuse.

Miller remains in the Cass County Jail, with bond set at $250,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for October 4.

