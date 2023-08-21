U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Comes to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Attorney General, Merrick B. Garland came to Fargo today give remarks on the July 14th critical incident.

“I speak for the entire department of justice in expressing my deepest condolences to Officer Wallin’s loved ones who have suffered a terrible loss.”

He also had the chance to speak with Winter Malone, the fiancé of fallen Officer Jake Wallin.

“there are just no words to express the sorrow and pain that have been caused”

He also spoke of his opportunity to check-in with Officers Dotas and Hawes about their recovery, as well as Officer Robinson on his recently released body camera footage of that day.

“I told him that the courage that he exhibited under fire was nothing short of amazing.” He noted how Officer Robinson protected the Fargo community from something that could have put many more lives in danger.

The Attorney General recognized the dedication of the officers and their protection of our communities, along with the sacrifices that their families also make daily.

“We are dedicating our resources to programs that support officer safety, health, and wellness; to initiatives that help build trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve; and to incentives to address the recruitment and retention challenges that departments all across the country are facing.”

He emphasized the importance of federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies all working together to serve, protect, and bring honor to the community.

“Officer Hawes said, ‘Officer Wallin was ‘an honorable person in everything he did’”, he quoted from their meeting, and promised that the, “The Justice Department will long remember him, and we will seek to honor him in the work we do with our state and local law enforcement partners.”

