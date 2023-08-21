No new units added to 2023 deer bait restriction list.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says no new units have been added to the baiting restriction list for 2023-24.

However, as of now, units 2K1 and 3B2 are scheduled to be added to the restriction list in 2024, due to a positive Chronic Waste Disease detection during the 2022 hunting season within 25 miles in an adjacent unit.

Bait restrictions can be removed if the number of adult deer equivalent to at least 10% of the gun licenses given out in the unit are tested for CWD within a year and all the results are negative. If the sampling goal isn’t met or CWD is confirmed in the unit, the bait restriction will remain.

Other NDGF CWD-related proclamations include whole carcasses of animals harvested in North Dakota and can remain in the deer unit or transported anywhere in the state.

However, carcass waste must be taken to a landfill or waste management provider. Heads need to be dropped at CWD collection sites or lymph nodes submitted for CWD surveillance. Taxidermists and game processors can also accept intact carcasses of animals harvested within the state but are responsible for disposal.

Hunters aren’t allowed to bring a whole carcass or parts, except the lower-risk portions, of deer, elk, moose or other members of the cervid family harvested outside of North Dakota.

A four-year rotation of CWD surveillance effort starts this year. This season it will consist of deer gun units in southeastern North Dakota.

Outside of this area, hunters can still have their animal tested by taking it to a Game and Fish district office, any deer head collection site or by using a mail-in self-sampling kit.

A unit outside the annual surveillance zone is still eligible to have a baiting restriction removed if the sampling goal is met. A restriction can be added in a unit if a positive is found.

For more information, you can check out the Game and Fish website.

