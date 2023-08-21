Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

No new units added to 2023 deer bait restriction list

No new units added to 2023 deer bait restriction list.
No new units added to 2023 deer bait restriction list.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says no new units have been added to the baiting restriction list for 2023-24.

However, as of now, units 2K1 and 3B2 are scheduled to be added to the restriction list in 2024, due to a positive Chronic Waste Disease detection during the 2022 hunting season within 25 miles in an adjacent unit.

Bait restrictions can be removed if the number of adult deer equivalent to at least 10% of the gun licenses given out in the unit are tested for CWD within a year and all the results are negative. If the sampling goal isn’t met or CWD is confirmed in the unit, the bait restriction will remain.

Other NDGF CWD-related proclamations include whole carcasses of animals harvested in North Dakota and can remain in the deer unit or transported anywhere in the state.

However, carcass waste must be taken to a landfill or waste management provider. Heads need to be dropped at CWD collection sites or lymph nodes submitted for CWD surveillance. Taxidermists and game processors can also accept intact carcasses of animals harvested within the state but are responsible for disposal.

Hunters aren’t allowed to bring a whole carcass or parts, except the lower-risk portions, of deer, elk, moose or other members of the cervid family harvested outside of North Dakota.

A four-year rotation of CWD surveillance effort starts this year. This season it will consist of deer gun units in southeastern North Dakota.

Outside of this area, hunters can still have their animal tested by taking it to a Game and Fish district office, any deer head collection site or by using a mail-in self-sampling kit.

A unit outside the annual surveillance zone is still eligible to have a baiting restriction removed if the sampling goal is met. A restriction can be added in a unit if a positive is found.

For more information, you can check out the Game and Fish website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Police they a man was shot and killed after he opened fire at them in North Carolina.
Man shot by police after tying up woman, sending children running for help
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
MGN police lights
One struck after laying in the roadway in Beltrami County
Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is fighting her his life after he was ejected from a...
Police: Child suffers critical injuries in crash after being ejected from car carrying 10 people

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PMM Sports - August 19
DAPL pipeline
Environmental Impact Statement for Dakota Access Pipeline still unfinished, shutdown still a possibility
Cooking With Cash Wa - Salsa - Fire Grilled Corn & Mango
NDT - Salsa - Fire Grilled Corn & Mango
Fargo PD asking for publics help locating missing teen
Fargo PD asking for publics help locating missing teen