Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Newborn twins share birthday with parents

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m. Friday, with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m.
By Alec Sapolin, Sia Nyorkor and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - What are the odds?

A newly expanded family from northeast Ohio will be able to remember everyone’s birthdays for the perfect reason: They’re all on the same day!

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday,” said Jose Ervin, Jr.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Ervin Jr. says his fiancé, Scierra Blair, was originally due at the end of the month.

Ervin Jr. said his phone started ringing on Thursday, and he was told his fiancé was in labor.

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin Jr. said.

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m., both weighing in just over 5 pounds at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

The proud father said the fraternal twins are healthy and doing well, with mom, dad and the Cleveland Clinic staff providing them with excellent care.

Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr....
Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr. and Scierra Blair.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Police they a man was shot and killed after he opened fire at them in North Carolina.
Man shot by police after tying up woman, sending children running for help
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
MGN police lights
One struck after laying in the roadway in Beltrami County
Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is fighting her his life after he was ejected from a...
Police: Child suffers critical injuries in crash after being ejected from car carrying 10 people

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PMM Sports - August 19
FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
Attorney General Merrick Garland will meet with law enforcement officials in Fargo Monday.
11:15 Live Webstream: Attorney General Merrick Garland in Fargo