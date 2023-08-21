NDT - Salsa - Fire Grilled Corn & Mango

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fire Grilled Sweet Corn & Poblano Salsa Yield: about 2 cups

2 jalapenos

2 poblano peppers

3 ears fresh sweet corn cooked and cooled.

¼ large red onion, minced

1 lime, juiced.

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped.

Salt and pepper to taste

Char jalapenos and poblano peppers over an outdoor grill set on its highest setting. Make sure all sides are equally charred. Put the peppers in a bowl and cover with plastic film. Lightly char the corn using the same setting. Allow the peppers to cool in the bowl. Once the corn is cool enough to handle, cut the corn from the cob and place in a mixing bowl.

Remove the charred skin from the peppers. Open the peppers and remove the seeds. Rinse with cold water to clean of any charred skin and seeds remaining. Dice the peppers and add to the corn followed by the red onion, lime juice, and chopped cilantro. Mix and season with salt and pepper.

Mango Salsa Yield: about 2 cups

1 ripe mango peeled and cut ¼” dice.

¼ cup roasted red bell peppers, cut ¼” dice

¼-½ red onion, cut ¼” dice

1 jalapeno, minced.

1 lime, juiced.

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped.

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix the salsa ingredients in a small bowl and allow the mixture to marinate chilled for a minimum of 20 minutes but not to exceed 2 days as the mango will break down and become soft.

