Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Man allegedly tries to rob mother and daughter at knifepoint Saturday afternoon

Manten Mour
Manten Mour(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 1:30 PM Saturday, a mother and daughter reported being robbed at knifepoint.

It happened at M & H gas station at 1602 Main Avenue. A woman says she and her mother were parked and filling their vehicle with gas. She was in the passenger’s seat with her window rolled down halfway. She says a man came up to the window, put his hands in the car, and demanded money. Court documents allege he had a butterfly knife in his hands and said he needed drugs.

Documents suggest he left the vehicle at one point, giving the woman time to grab a pen knife from her purse. She couldn’t roll the window back up because the keys were not in the vehicle. She says he again came to the window demanding money, eventually standing in front of the car with his knife out.

27-year-old Manten Mour was arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing and carrying a concealed weapon.

Mour eventually walked behind the store, where police found him with the knife on him. He told police he’s from Micronesia. He’s currently at the Cass County jail.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Police they a man was shot and killed after he opened fire at them in North Carolina.
Man shot by police after tying up woman, sending children running for help
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
MGN police lights
One struck after laying in the roadway in Beltrami County
Teen driver survives rollover crash

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PMM Sports - August 19
Comfort dog fundraiser
Detroit Lakes Middle School teacher raising money for comfort dog
Valley News Live at 4pm
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to law enforcement leaders
BPD are investigating a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.
Suspected hidden camera at Planet Fitness