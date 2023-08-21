Man allegedly tries to rob mother and daughter at knifepoint Saturday afternoon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 1:30 PM Saturday, a mother and daughter reported being robbed at knifepoint.

It happened at M & H gas station at 1602 Main Avenue. A woman says she and her mother were parked and filling their vehicle with gas. She was in the passenger’s seat with her window rolled down halfway. She says a man came up to the window, put his hands in the car, and demanded money. Court documents allege he had a butterfly knife in his hands and said he needed drugs.

Documents suggest he left the vehicle at one point, giving the woman time to grab a pen knife from her purse. She couldn’t roll the window back up because the keys were not in the vehicle. She says he again came to the window demanding money, eventually standing in front of the car with his knife out.

27-year-old Manten Mour was arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing and carrying a concealed weapon.

Mour eventually walked behind the store, where police found him with the knife on him. He told police he’s from Micronesia. He’s currently at the Cass County jail.

