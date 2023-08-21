Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic may now charge for eligible patient-initiated secure message exchanges through its patient portal.

As of August 18, messages that are patient-initiated and require a clinical decision that would otherwise have been provided through an in-person or virtual office visit may be billed to the patient.

The change recognizes that the way patients are choosing to access healthcare is changing, and Mayo Clinic is committed to providing this convenient, virtual option, according to Dr. Conor Loftus, Mayo Clinic Outpatient Practice Subcommittee Chair.

Mayo Clinic said it expects a small percentage of care resulting from message exchanges to be eligible for billing.

The cost will depend on the time spent assessing and responding to the patient’s message, with the cost to the patient no more than $50.

Before a patient sends a portal message, they will receive an alert and additional information on the clinical decisions resulting from the message exchange that may be billed. The patient will then have the option to continue sending a message or decline to send the message so they may schedule a virtual or in-person visit instead.

