Helping parents prepare for the upcoming school year: Josef’s and the Salvation Army in Fargo are teaming up again

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The start to the new school year is just around the corner and parents are wrapping up their back to school preparations. On Monday, August 21, to make this busy time a little easier for families the Salvation Army and Josef’s School of Hair Design partnered up for a back to school event offering free haircuts for children kindergarten through 12th grade.

The annual event, “Cutz for Kidz” has been ongoing for over a decade in Fargo.

Both organizations also note how a fresh haircut can help with students’ confidence.

Tashina Vilas, mom of soon-to-be 1st grader says, ”You can see the spark in his eye he’s like, looking around and looking in mirrors. And then, when other people come up to him and they’re like, ‘oh did you get a hair cut,’ he’s got a little sparkle in his eye.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.