Cool and Cloudy Start to the Week

MONDAY:

This morning, folks across the northern Valley are waking up to rain. Fun Fact: This moisture is being pulled from Tropical Storm Hilary in California! We are fairly cloudy across the southern Valley.

Temperatures this morning have dipped into the mid 50s to low 60s. Not too chilly due to the cloud cover.

By the lunch hour, a ridge of high pressure will start to take over. This brings much drier air further north and morning showers dry up. Lunchtime temperatures, however, will only be in the 60s to low 70s.

By the evening commute, skies will still be fairly overcast and high temperatures for the day will struggle to reach 80 aside from the far southern Valley. North, highs for some remain in the 60s.

Overnight, clouds clear in some areas and lows by Tuesday morning will be warmer in the 60s and the ridge of high pressure brings a heat wave Tuesday and Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days with some areas in the southern Valley seeing highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity returns as well. Due to dew point temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, heat indices (feels-like temps) may approach 100 degrees. Warm as area kids are starting to head back to the classroom! Chance of any rain through the week is low after Monday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A bit cooler, but still near 90 south on Thursday with most areas warming into the 80s. Friday cools back down into the 70s for most and a few into the low 80s. Isolated showers possible Friday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The last weekend of August will be cooling back down. Morning lows will drop back into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. A better chance for a few low 80s south on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Aside from very isolated chances for rain, the week looks dry and mild with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

