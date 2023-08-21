Fargo PD asking for publics help locating missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Christopher Kambal was last seen Sunday, Aug. 20, at around 10:45 p.m. in South Fargo. He is 6′05, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing red basketball shorts, a red hooded sweatshirt, and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Christopher’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

