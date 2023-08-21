Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fargo PD asking for publics help locating missing teen

Fargo PD asking for publics help locating missing teen
Fargo PD asking for publics help locating missing teen(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Christopher Kambal was last seen Sunday, Aug. 20, at around 10:45 p.m. in South Fargo. He is 6′05, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing red basketball shorts, a red hooded sweatshirt, and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Christopher’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Police they a man was shot and killed after he opened fire at them in North Carolina.
Man shot by police after tying up woman, sending children running for help
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
MGN police lights
One struck after laying in the roadway in Beltrami County
Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is fighting her his life after he was ejected from a...
Police: Child suffers critical injuries in crash after being ejected from car carrying 10 people

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PMM Sports - August 19
Cooking With Cash Wa - Salsa - Fire Grilled Corn & Mango
NDT - Salsa - Fire Grilled Corn & Mango
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Road construction
52nd Avenue South bridge reconstruction now underway