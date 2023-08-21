Cooking with Cash Wa
Expect delays on the tri-level in Fargo this week

Interstates 29 and 94 tri-level in Fargo, ND
Interstates 29 and 94 tri-level in Fargo, ND(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you take the tri-level in Fargo, you’ll want to plan a little extra time this week. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says southbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 will undergo routine inspection August 21 through August 23.

Traffic will be impacted between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. NDDOT says drivers should expect reduced speeds and closures of the right lane and shoulder during inspection. An 18-foot width limit will be in place.

The Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

