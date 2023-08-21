Environmental Impact Statement for Dakota Access Pipeline still unfinished, shutdown still a possibility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas industry leaders are still waiting on the release of an environmental impact statement for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In 2021, a federal judge allowed the pipeline to continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct their study. North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said a shutdown of the pipeline remains a looming threat. He added that there has been no indication from the Corps on their findings so far.

“It’s a real threat that Dakota Access Pipeline could be shut down, potentially shut down or may be shut down temporarily to move it. We’re taking it very seriously,” said Helms.

More than 550,000 barrels of oil per day flow through the pipeline.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.