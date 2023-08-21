Detroit Lakes Middle School teacher raising money for comfort dog

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (NewsDakota.com) – A Detroit Lakes special education teacher is fundraising for a four-legged solution to student stress this school year.

Jessica Johnson, a special education teacher at a middle school in Detroit Lakes, is working with the school board to get a comfort dog for students. Johnson says research shows comfort dogs greatly help with mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and aggressive behaviors.

“The dog would come to school with me every day and spend some of its time in my special education classroom, some time working with students in the guidance counselor’s office, and some time in a few regular education classrooms,” Johnson said.

Johnson set up a GoFundMe to purchase Comet, the comfort dog, from an organization called Interquest CARES due to their extensive training.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/9jb/comfort-dog-for-detroit-lakes-middle-school

