Crash claims life of Gustavus women’s hockey player

The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Jori Jones of Little Canada did not survive the crash near Montevideo, while three teammates were injured.
Jori Jones and Lily Mortenson were friends and Gustavus teammates. Jori (right) did not survive...
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTEVIDEO, Minnesota (KARE) - A student-athlete for the Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team died and three teammates were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Marshall Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the four young women were in a Chevy Equinox going eastbound on Highway 40 in Chippewa County around 12:40 p.m. when their vehicle collided at a four-way intersection with a Dodge Caravan that was southbound on Highway 29. Investigators say one of the vehicles failed to stop for a stop sign but did not specify which one.

A post on the State Patrol website says 19-year-old Jori Jones of Little Canada died from injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the SUV, 19-year-old Gianna Gasparini of Lakeville, 20-year-old passenger Kayla Bluhm of Chisago City and 19-year-old passenger Lily Mortenson of Champlin were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Montevideo Hospital. The driver of the minivan, a 28-year-old woman from Benson, was also treated and released.

The four young women were freshman members of the 2022-23 Gustavus squad that beat Amherst College 2-1 in triple overtime to claim the Division III National Championship team. Gusties head coach Mike Carroll remembered Jori as someone who pursued the sport with a quiet passion.

“She was more quiet by nature, just led by example by her hard work... she always had a smile on her face,” Carroll recalled. “She will truly be missed.”

Jones played her high school hockey at Roseville, where she was a three-time all-conference player. Her coach told KARE 11′s Karla Hult he is in a state of disbelief, trying to process the loss.

“Jori loved hockey and was the best teammate in the locker room. She came to the rink every day with a positive attitude,” recalled Roseville H.S. head coach Craig Rosenthal. “I’ve coached high school hockey for 17 years and Jori had one of the best personalities of all my players. She always said “Hello Craig” with a big smile on her face, and I will cherish that memory forever.”

