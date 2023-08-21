Construction of new Moorhead High School still going strong

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As classes get set to resume on Thursday Moorhead Public Schools says construction of the new high school is on schedule.

Things are a little different for students this year as the district begins the new school year before the Labor Day holiday due to the ongoing construction project. Construction will continue throughout the school year as it has in the past as the multi-year project continues.

Crews broke ground on the new school in the summer of 2021. Officials say students are set to move into Phase 1 which includes the academic wings, the pool, and common and athletic areas of the new space in January 2024. Demolition of the existing high school is expected to happen shortly after the transition.

