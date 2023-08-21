Cooking with Cash Wa
Class-AAA & AA Football Polls

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the first week of the high school football season when all four divisions will be in action.

The top-ranked teams in AAA and AA are both from Fargo. Shanley is in the big school class and North in Class AA.

CLASS-AAA

  1. Shanley (18) — 101 pts.
  2. W.F. Sheyenne (2) — 75 pts.
  3. Mandan — 42 pts.
  4. Bismarck Century — 35 pts.
  5. Fargo Davies (1) — 33 pts.

Others receiving votes: Minot, Bismarck Legacy, West Fargo

CLASS-AA

  1. Fargo North (19) — 103 pts.
  2. Jamestown (2) — 77 pts.
  3. Fargo South — 54 pts.
  4. G.F. Red River — 47 pts.
  5. G.F. Central — 26 pts.

Others receiving votes: Dickinson, Valley City

