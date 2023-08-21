Class-AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the first week of the high school football season when all four divisions will be in action.

The top-ranked teams in AAA and AA are both from Fargo. Shanley is in the big school class and North in Class AA.

CLASS-AAA

Shanley (18) — 101 pts. W.F. Sheyenne (2) — 75 pts. Mandan — 42 pts. Bismarck Century — 35 pts. Fargo Davies (1) — 33 pts.

Others receiving votes: Minot, Bismarck Legacy, West Fargo

CLASS-AA

Fargo North (19) — 103 pts. Jamestown (2) — 77 pts. Fargo South — 54 pts. G.F. Red River — 47 pts. G.F. Central — 26 pts.

Others receiving votes: Dickinson, Valley City

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.