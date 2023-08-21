Cooking with Cash Wa
Alice, ND teen dies from septic shock one year after being thrown from school bus

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALICE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Alice family is grieving the loss of their 14-year-old daughter after a medical emergency last week.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help support the Marsh family, Keiarra was rushed to a hospital in Fargo due to not feeling well. The 14-year-old was diagnosed with septic shock. She died on Friday.

”She had just turned 14 and was looking forward to her freshman year, friends, dances, sports, and especially her driving permit,” fundraiser organizer Randi Marsh said.

The fundraiser also mentions Keiarra and her siblings were injured in a school bus accident earlier this year.

On September 23, 2022, officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.

The GoFundMe states the bus driver blacked out and the bus drove off the road. Their 3 kids were all on this bus. The youngest, McKenna had stitches in her bottom lip and the middle one, Keiarra, got thrown through the driver’s window, and life flighted to Fargo. The oldest, Domanic, was a hero, helping and calming all other kids in the bus.

Later that year, Domanic was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. CMT is a degenerative neuropathy that results in the loss of function in the hands, arms, legs and feet. This has impacted his involvement in sports. A couple of months ago, Domanic was further diagnosed with hip dysplasia. Last week he had the first of what will be 2 major hip reconstruction surgeries.

You can view the GoFundMe by clicking here.

