52nd Avenue South bridge reconstruction now underway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major bridge reconstruction project on Fargo’s south side is now underway. Traffic control and signage is in place so the City of Fargo and NDDOT can start work on Phase 1 of the 52nd Avenue South bridge reconstruction project on Monday, August 21.

The project will rebuild the half-mile stretch of 52nd Avenue from 63rd Street South west through the Sheyenne Street intersection. City officials say the project will provide improvements for pedestrians, drivers, nearby landowners and businesses by updating the existing roadway, pedestrian and utility infrastructure.

Improvements include a new bridge and gate structure over the Sheyenne River, a new four-lane concrete road section to expand and replace the existing road between 63rd Street South Sheyenne Street, and a second lane added to the 52nd Avenue South and Sheyenne Street intersection roundabout to allow for dedicated turn and through-lanes. Sidewalks will be added to the 52nd Avenue South corridor between 63rd Street South and through the intersection with Sheyenne Street. The storm sewer drainage system will be expanded to help improve drainage along the corridor.

Phase 1 construction will constitute all infrastructure improvements from the new bridge over the Sheyenne River to the east up to 63rd Street South. 52nd Avenue South will be closed between 63rd Street South and Sheyenne Street. The 52nd Avenue South and Sheyenne Street intersection roundabout will remain open in this phase, as well as local access from 63rd Street South on existing pavement.

In the spring of 2024, utility and road improvements on 52nd Avenue South from the new bridge to 63rd Street South will begin.

Phase 2 construction will consist of the closure of the 52nd Avenue South and Sheyenne Street intersection to allow for the construction of the additional paved lane around the roundabout. It is anticipated this phase will begin June 1, 2024, and will wrap up by mid-August 2024. All phases of the project are scheduled to be complete by the fall of 2024.

Corridor access to all homes will be maintained throughout the project. For more information on the project, visit fargostreets.com

