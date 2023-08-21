Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

2 teens arrested, 2 sought in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl

Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the...
Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the murder of a 5-year-old child.(Albuquerque Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four teenagers have been charged in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl as she slept inside a trailer home in southwest Albuquerque last week, authorities said Monday.

City police said the girl wasn’t targeted and a teenage boy living in the trailer with his grandmother had a feud since middle school with one of the charged teens and the dispute had escalated.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, are in custody while two brothers, ages 15 and 17, still are being sought in the murder case, police said at a news conference.

The Associated Press is not naming the four teens because they are juveniles.

Police said the teens were in two stolen vehicles that entered a mobile home park around 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

They say several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward a trailer where Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters.

Police said Samaniego was struck in the head by a bullet and later died at a hospital.

They said the four suspects have been charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Police they a man was shot and killed after he opened fire at them in North Carolina.
Man shot by police after tying up woman, sending children running for help
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
MGN police lights
One struck after laying in the roadway in Beltrami County
Teen driver survives rollover crash

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PMM Sports - August 19
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Texas moves large floating barrier on US-Mexico border closer to American soil
FILE - A three-judge panel lifted the ruling that had temporarily blocked the state from...
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
Josef's and the Salvation Army in Fargo join forces to give kids free haircuts before the new...
Helping parents prepare for the upcoming school year: Josef’s and the Salvation Army in Fargo are teaming up again