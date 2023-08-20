Teen driver survives rollover crash

Stearns County- ND (Valley News Live) - A 2008 Chevy Impala driven by a 17-year-old rolled into a ditch along County Road 33.

The incident took place near County Road 32 in Zion Township, Stearns County, at approximately 8:49 AM.

According to reports from the scene, the Chevy Impala was headed northbound on County Road 33 when it veered off the road and entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver, identified as 17-year-old Trevor James Blonigen from Freeport, MN, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Blonigen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders from Saint Martin Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Blonigen was then transported to CentraCare Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. His injuries were reported to be non-critical.

No alcohol involvement was suspected in the crash.

