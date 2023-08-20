Cooking with Cash Wa
One arrested in Alexandria for aggravated assault

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
By Zoë Jones
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested for aggravated assault in Alexandria, MN., in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to police, the the Alexandria Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the report of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1900 Block of Aga Drive at 1:47 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned of an 30-year-old adult male who had been stabbed. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police say, the victim was transported by ambulance to Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria.

The suspect, 34-year-old Mohamed Jama, was arrested and is in custody for 2nd Degree Assault and Obstructing Legal Process, awaiting an initial court appearance. The case is still under investigation.

