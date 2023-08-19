Cooking with Cash Wa
Polk County Sheriff’s Office warning of Snapchat scam

Snapchat
Snapchat(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office learned of a scam occurring through Snapchat Friday.

They say individuals with Snapchat accounts are receiving messages from what appears to be someone listed in their contacts through the Snapchat app asking for their phone number and/or authentication number. When the phone number and/or authentication number is sent, their account gets taken over and the hacker can gain access to their phone.

Try to verify who you are communicating with on social media-- and if you believe it is a scam, do not provide any personal information.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency.

