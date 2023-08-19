Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi near Valley City

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35-year-old Bismarck man is dead after he was hit by a semi. Highway Patrol says it happened just after 3 AM Friday.

They say a 2019 Freightliner was westbound on I-94 near milepost 299, five miles east of Valley City. The Freightliner, driven by a West Fargo man, was in the right lane. At that time, the 35-year-old man was walking westbound in the middle of the right lane when he was struck by the semi. The Freightliner slowed and stopped on the shoulder facing west.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. His name will be released Saturday. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Robinson Body Camera footage release on August 17, 2023.
Body camera footage shows Officer Zach Robinson’s courageous actions during Fargo shooting
Left: Wanda Guttormson, 74, Right: Eric Odegard, 29
Two arrested after fleeing from police in Jamestown
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
Officials release body camera footage of deadly July 14 shooting
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations
stock graphic
West Fargo man dies in North Dakota crash

Latest News

Snapchat
Polk County Sheriff’s Office warning of Snapchat scam
New city ordinances surrounding cannabis use
Minnesota cities within the valley make new ordinances surrounding recreational cannabis use
New city ordinances surrounding cannabis use
Cities throughout the valley enact new ordinances related to recreational cannabis
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 pm News August 18th - Part 2