One struck after laying in the roadway in Beltrami County

Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person was struck on HWY 89 after laying in the roadway.

According to police, A 2019 Chevy Tahoe being driven by a 36-year-old from Bemidji, MN, was headed northbound on HWY 89 around 5:55 a.m. on Saturday morning. The Tahoe struck a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The pedestrian was a 41-year-old from Red Lake, MN.

There is no report on the state of their injuries at this time.

The names of the individuals involved are expected to be released on Monday, August 21.

