New farm bill brings long awaited change for ranchers and farmers

Senator Mike Rounds speaks at the r-calf convention.
Senator Mike Rounds speaks at the r-calf convention.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For decades, South Dakota livestock producers have been campaigning for country-of-origin labeling, and to this day, the issue still is not resolved, even as South Dakota’s congressional delegation continues to push for it.

Senator Mike Rounds was in Rapid City today, speaking at the “R-Calf” convention, emphasizing the legislators’ focus on incorporating country of origin labeling into the farm bill. This consumer labeling law is a way for consumers to know where their food comes from.

Senator Rounds says, a concern Congress is addressing, food processors import beef from other countries, repackage it, and label it as a “product of the USA.”

R-calf convention
R-calf convention(KOTA/KEVN)

”That is false advertising. It’s wrong. And we’ve actually got the department to now agree that they’re going to change their rule, or we’re not sure if another administration in the future might not change it back. So we’re gonna put it into law this year,” said South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds.

Senator Rounds says there are still some provisions they want to put into the farm bill and says it will be completed by the end of the year.

