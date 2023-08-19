Fertile-Beltrami teacher jailed on child sex charges

FERTILE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Documents indicate a music teacher with Fertile-Beltrami Public Schools has been arrested on sex charges involving a minor.

The Todd County Sheriff’s office inmate roster for Friday shows Richard John Schrom was jailed on Criminal Sexual Conduct - 3rd Degree - Penetration; Victim 14 - 15 Actor > 24m older - Arrest of Adult; 609.342.1(c)(iii) - Criminal Sexual Conduct - 1st Degree - Penetration - Victim mentally impaired/ physically helpless - Arrest of Adult.

More information will become available once he is formally charged. At this time, he is still listed as a high school music teacher on the district’s website. The first day of school for Fertile-Beltrami is September 5th.

This comes three days after a West Fargo elementary principal was charged with possession of child porn. You can read more about that here.

