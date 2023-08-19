Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fertile-Beltrami teacher jailed on child sex charges

Richard John Schrom
Richard John Schrom(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERTILE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Documents indicate a music teacher with Fertile-Beltrami Public Schools has been arrested on sex charges involving a minor.

The Todd County Sheriff’s office inmate roster for Friday shows Richard John Schrom was jailed on Criminal Sexual Conduct - 3rd Degree - Penetration; Victim 14 - 15 Actor > 24m older - Arrest of Adult; 609.342.1(c)(iii) - Criminal Sexual Conduct - 1st Degree - Penetration - Victim mentally impaired/ physically helpless - Arrest of Adult.

More information will become available once he is formally charged. At this time, he is still listed as a high school music teacher on the district’s website. The first day of school for Fertile-Beltrami is September 5th.

This comes three days after a West Fargo elementary principal was charged with possession of child porn. You can read more about that here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Robinson Body Camera footage release on August 17, 2023.
Body camera footage shows Officer Zach Robinson’s courageous actions during Fargo shooting
Left: Wanda Guttormson, 74, Right: Eric Odegard, 29
Two arrested after fleeing from police in Jamestown
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
Officials release body camera footage of deadly July 14 shooting
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations
stock graphic
West Fargo man dies in North Dakota crash

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland to visit Fargo Monday
Valley News Live at 9:00PM
Dog dies under Moorhead Doggy Daycare’s watch
Snapchat
Polk County Sheriff’s Office warning of Snapchat scam
Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi near Valley City