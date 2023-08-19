Attorney General Merrick Garland to visit Fargo Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Attorney General Merrick Garland will meet with law enforcement officials in Fargo Monday.

The Attorney General will visit the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota and meet with federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders. He will provide opening remarks at the top.

It’s happening Monday, Aug. 21 at 11:15 a.m. You can count on coverage from Valley News Live.

The last time a sitting Attorney General visited Fargo was Jeff Sessions’s visit in 2018.

At the time, Sessions was the fourth member of the Trump administration to visit the state in the past year.

He was announcing announce the developments in exposing an international drug ring, saying “There can be no doubt, that this is the deadliest drug crisis in the history of this country.”

A big reason for Sessions visit started with one death in Grand Forks back in 2015. 18-year-old Bailey Henke, a UND student, overdosed on Chinese manufactured fentanyl.

Exposing the drug-ring smuggling Chinese-made fentanyl through the mail and across the border is an accomplishment for law enforcement. However, Sessions was far from declaring victory.

“A wild west, too open, border and it needs to be ended. The illegality of the border needs to ended for a whole lot of reasons,” Sessions said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.