Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break in her home, sheriff says

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11 shooting at the home in Three Points, just outside of Tucson.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By John Macaluso and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – A convicted sex offender was shot and killed by a woman while trying to break into her Arizona home last week, officials said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11 shooting at the home in Three Points, just outside of Tucson.

According to the sheriff’s department, Magrum was trying to break into a woman’s home. She told him to leave, but he did not stop.

Officials said the woman then grabbed a gun and fired a warning shot. Magrum then tried to disarm her, and he was shot and killed.

Deputies said the woman was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman, who was not named, is not facing any charges.

Magrum was a registered sex offender on the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s OffenderWatch website.

The website said he was convicted in Utah of attempted forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Magrum was also convicted of aggravated domestic violence in Pima County in 2014. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Robinson Body Camera footage release on August 17, 2023.
Body camera footage shows Officer Zach Robinson’s courageous actions during Fargo shooting
Left: Wanda Guttormson, 74, Right: Eric Odegard, 29
Two arrested after fleeing from police in Jamestown
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
Officials release body camera footage of deadly July 14 shooting
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations
UPDATE: Fire extinguished on downtown Fargo business roof
UPDATE: Fire extinguished on downtown Fargo business roof

Latest News

Severe weather struck Rhode Island on Friday. (Source: WJAR/CNN)
RAW: Possible tornado damage in Rhode Island
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
DNA links killing of Maryland hiker to Los Angeles home invasion
In the days following the shooting, community leaders continue to show their support for the...
10-year-old girl wounded in Massachusetts shooting has died, family says
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees