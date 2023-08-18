WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Dog dies under Moorhead Doggy Daycare’s watch

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A dog mom in Moorhead reached out the Whistleblower Hotline after her dog died after an incident at the daycare.

Kaley Peterson’s life changed in a second after she received a call saying something was wrong with her dog, a 4-year-old German Sheppard named Cyrus, while he was at the Doggy Depot in Moorhead.

“I got the call about Tuesday after two,” Peterson said. “They said he was having trouble walking and he was trying to throw something up, so I left work and went and picked him right away and took him to the emergency vet, and it was too late. They tried to intubate him, and found that there was a ball stuck in his throat that he had suffocated on.”

She was left heartbroken, and questioning why the dog had access to such a small toy.

Her husband went to go pick up their other dog who was still at the daycare after Cyrus passed.

“They asked if there was an update and he said, ‘yeah he didn’t make it, he choked to death.’ and there was just some gasps and that was it,” Peterson said.

The family is mourning the loss of their best friend, but they say they’re also struggling to get proper answers.

“They haven’t reached out, they haven’t tried make any contact or anything with us,” Peterson said.

She says the loss of her four year old pup is one that she’s expecting to struggle with for quite some time.

“He was just a great protector. So loving, and he’s going to be so missed,” Peterson said.

She wants the daycare to know that trauma they’ve caused her family.

“You failed him,” Peterson said. “We trusted them to protect him and they failed him. And he lost his life because of that and I don’t want this to happen to another family.”

Valley News Live connected with the owner of the Doggy Depot, Troy Geigle. He said that the toys they buy for the dogs are the industrial kong toys that are meant to withstand playing.

“We feel horrible for the dog and the family,” Geigle said in a statement to Valley News Live. “He was a long time customer, he was loved and playful, and we just feel absolutely horrible about all of this. The two employees who were working that day tried to help the best they could, and they were given the day after off due to the trauma of it. We want to work with the family to help them through this time.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.