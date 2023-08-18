Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo man dies in North Dakota crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEAR PEKIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Pekin, ND.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 15, 1 mile west of Pekin in Nelson County on Thursday, Aug. 17 around 9 p.m.

The report says a 45-year-old man from West Fargo was driving his bike from Tolna to Pekin when he lost control on a curve, hit a railroad embankment and was then thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The crash report says the man was not wearing a helmet.

No other information about the crash is being released at this time.

