Warm and Windy End of the Week

OVERNIGHT - FRIDAY:

Smoky skies remain for the central valley and east across Minnesota. Light winds and cloud-free skies are expected overnight. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the region by Friday morning.

By daybreak, winds will have shifted to out of the south. It will be a bit breezy to start the day and winds will increase, gusting 30-40 mph bringing in warm and humid air through the afternoon.

High temperature will rise into the upper 80s for most... a bit cooler far east in MN.. much warmer out west with an advancing warm front. Central ND and a few of our western counties of eastern ND will be in the mid to upper 90s. If you are traveling to the western Dakotas, expect temperatures/heat indices near or over 100.

Air quality will gradually improve through the day Friday, but expect a return of hazy skies Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: A windy and humid start to our weekend with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 for Saturday morning. Expect a hot and humid Saturday with high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoint temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Winds shifting northwesterly with a cold front yet again ushers in more smoke - this time a bit thicker in eastern ND compared to what we saw on Thursday. That front moves in and brings some relief from the heat Sunday with highs reaching only into the upper 70s and some scattered showers and overcast skies.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Warm and muggy air return on Monday after a few lingering showers across the north exit. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday. Warmer mornings expected the rest of the week in the mid 60s with afternoon highs all week in the 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days with some areas seeing highs in the low 90s. Warm as area kids are starting to head back to the classroom! Chance of isolated showers/storms Friday but otherwise a dry week.

NEXT WEEKEND: The last weekend of August will be cooling back down. Morning lows will drop back into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. There is chance for showers Saturday.

