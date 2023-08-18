State suspends three Fargo attorneys

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three Fargo attorneys have had their licenses to practice law in North Dakota suspended. The North Dakota Supreme Court has suspended the licenses for Mark J. Pilch, Kristin A. Overboe and Stephen J. Baird.

Pilch’s license has been suspended for one year, as of Thursday. Pilch’s license was also previously suspended October 31, 2022, for failing to comply with continuing education reporting requirements. On May 25, 2023, the hearing panel filed default findings of fact, conclusions of law, and recommendations for discipline. The hearing panel found Pilch was contacted to represent a client in a small claims court case. Pilch was unprepared for the representation, failed to be prompt in his representation, failed to inform the client of decisions to be made, failed to notify the client of the termination of his services, and failed to return the client’s property and papers.

Overboe’s license has been suspended for six months and one day. In June of 2022, Overboe notified a client she was withdrawing as her counsel and would not be filing an appeal. She did not withdraw, and without client authorization, on July 22, 2022, filed a notice of appeal on the client’s behalf. The client then terminated Overboe. Despite requests from the client, Overboe failed to return the client’s documents.

Baird also had his license suspended for six months and one day. The hearing panel found that Baird was retained to represent a husband and wife to file for bankruptcy. Baird assigned an associate attorney to handle the file. The associate attorney failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness and Baird took over representation. Baird also failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness, failed to keep the clients reasonably informed about the status of their matter, failed to respond to reasonable requests for information, failed to take steps reasonably necessary to protect the clients’ interests after the attorney-client relationship broke down, and failed to take reasonable remedial action with respect to his associate’s handling of the bankruptcy.

