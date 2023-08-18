Rochester woman enters guilty plea for role in Washington on January 6

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Victoria White, 41, of Rochester has pleaded guilty for her role in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

White has agreed to a plea agreement for Civil Disorder Aiding and Abetting.

After several changes in representation, the agreement comes ahead of White’s scheduled trial date in September of this year.

According to an agreed statement of offense, White drove from Rochester to Washington, D.C. before partaking in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Estimated sentencing guidelines say White could be facing zero to six months in prison as part of the agreement, but the final decision will be made by the court.

Sentencing is set for November 20.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.