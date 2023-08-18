Police find more than 170 fentanyl pills during drug search warrant, Moorhead man arrested

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is in jail after police found more than 170 fentanyl pills and over 18 grams of fentanyl paste while conducting a drug search warrant.

Moorhead Police say on Wednesday, Aug. 16, officers conducted the search at a residence in the 3700 Block of 7th Street South. During the search, authorities also found firearms with ammunition and over $1,900 in cash near the drugs. Area law enforcement say they are continuing the effort to reduce the supply of dangerous illegal drugs in the community

37-year-old Patrick Nelson-Lauderdale was arrested and was transported to the Clay County Correctional Facility where he is currently being held on first-degree controlled substance charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.