Otter Tail County crash sends two to hospital

Crash graphic(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEAR PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after a crash involving alcohol, according to authorities.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup, driven by 39-year-old Ronald Glanzer of Grygla, MN, was heading south on Hwy. 59 near Pelican Rapids when it crashed with another vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by 57-year-old David Ehlers from Pelican Rapids. Ehlers and his passenger, 55-year-old Sarah Ehlers also of Pelican Rapids, were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Co. Rd. 3 on Thursday, Aug. 17 around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say Glanzer was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

