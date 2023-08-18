Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Supreme Court says woman should get new trial

Cassandra Black Elk at trial
Cassandra Black Elk at trial(KFYRTV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman will be getting a second chance in court after an earlier conviction in the death of her infant child.

This comes after the North Dakota Supreme Court upheld a district judge’s decision to grant a new trial for Cassandra Black Elk.

She pleaded guilty to child neglect last year and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Later autopsy results revealed that the child’s death was listed as unexplained sudden death.

Four out of five justices say that Black Elk had been given bad advice from her attorney to plead guilty.

Justice Lisa McEvers agreed with them that Black Elk should get a new trial, but for a different reason. She says Black Elk’s attorney did not give her improper advice to plead guilty before autopsy results were available. She said the results could have revealed evidence that Black Elk harmed the child and she then would have been tried on a more serious charge.

McEver’s stated that Black Elk should receive a new trial based on the new autopsy evidence. She believes this evidence “would likely result in an acquittal at trial.”

Prosecutors could still take this case to trial, which is scheduled for September 26.

