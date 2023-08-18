License suspended for principal accused of sharing child porn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board has unanimously voted to suspend the license of Independence Elementary School Principal David George. A special meeting was held on Friday, August 18, to discuss the license of the West Fargo teacher.

Executive Director Rebecca Pitkin tells Valley News Live Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks recommended that George be offered a settlement agreement to immediately suspend his license, and his license would automatically be permanently revoked if convicted of the crimes he is accused of.

The 39-year-old is charged with one count of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, and six counts of possession of child pornography. All seven charges are felonies. He made his first court appearance from his jail cell on Wednesday, August 16, and a judge set bail at $250,000.

The West Fargo Public School District sent out a notice to families of Independence Elementary School saying on Aug. 14, they were notified Principal David George was arrested.

Since the arrest, the district says George has requested to submit his resignation to West Fargo Public Schools. The school board will have to approve the resignation, which will likely be discussed at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, August 21.

