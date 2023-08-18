Hormel providing support to those affected by the Maui Wildfires

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Matt Rineer
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Austin, Minn. (KTTC) – The destruction of the Maui wildfires has been devastating, as the rebuilding efforts continue, one company seeks to provide further support.

Hormel Foods is providing a variety of support measures to those that have been affected by the wildfires. The company has donated cash and Spam products, including five trucks worth of products. The retail value of these value of these donations is wort more than $ 1 million.

“The people of Hawaii have this deep deep history with the brand and in our heart. So when we learned about the fires we knew we needed to take immediate action and making sure they felt supported and really felt love from a brand that they find comfort in.”

Senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand Jannesa Kinscher

The company is also providing support through selling T-Shirts to support the cause. These shirts cost $20, and all proceeds will be donated to the Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund.

“We just put our T-Shirts on our website yesterday, and within 24 hours we’ve already had 1200 purchases of these t-shirts, and just wanted to give a huge shout to our fans for pouring in their love and support for the people of Maui

Senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand Jannesa Kinscher

If you would like to contribute to the support efforts by purchasing a T-shirt you can do so by visiting SPAM® Brand Loves Maui Shirt

