Gov. Burgum: Trump’s presence or absence does not change approach to debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – On Friday, news broke that former President Donald Trump will likely skip next week’s Republican Presidential Debate and instead, do an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

During a wide-ranging interview this week, Your News Leader’s Joe Skurzewski asked Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, if the former president’s presence—or absence—impacts his strategy for the debate.

Burgum said the competition was good for the party, but whatever Trump decided would not change his approach.

“Everybody will make their own decisions about whether they participate now or in the future. So I’ll, I’ll leave that one to the pundits. There’s, you know plenty of folks on cable channels that can weigh in on everybody else’s campaign, but we’re focused on the things that we know that we do can improve every American life and bring out the best of America. And that’s the message that we want to deliver,” said Burgum.

The debate is Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Joe Skurzewski will bring us live coverage from Milwaukee next week.

