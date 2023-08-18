Cooking with Cash Wa
Fire reported at downtown Fargo business

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo businesses was swarming with emergency crews as they worked a fire call.

It came in around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 to the 200 block of 5th St. N., more specifically, the Prairie Public building. That building is attached to the Radisson Hotel near the Fargo Civic Center.

Our reporter on scene saw multiple crews on the roof of the building checking things over.

Roads in the area were also blocked for a time Friday morning while firefighters were on scene.

No other information about the fire call is available at this time.

