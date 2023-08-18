Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility in Hickman...
The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility in Hickman County, Tenn.(Gray News)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Robinson Body Camera footage release on August 17, 2023.
Body camera footage shows Officer Zach Robinson’s courageous actions during Fargo shooting
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
Officials release body camera footage of deadly July 14 shooting
Wanda Mae Guttormson, 74, Jamestown
Two arrested after fleeing from police in Jamestown
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations
David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn

Latest News

Grand Forks Police logo
Child with Down Syndrome found after two-hour search in Grand Forks
Downtown Grand Forks, ND.
Dozens of vendors pack downtown Grand Forks for Street Fair
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward
British nurse Lucy Letby, shown in 2018, was convicted for killing babies on Friday. (Source:...
Bodycam: 2018 arrest of neonatal nurse for babies' deaths