Dozens of vendors pack downtown Grand Forks for Street Fair

Downtown Grand Forks, ND.
Downtown Grand Forks, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 8th annual Downtown Street Fair is back in Downtown Grand Forks on August 18 and 19. Vendors, food trucks, and musicians are lining the streets for the all-ages event.

Vendor hours are 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Saturday. A map and vendor list can be found below. The Grand Forks Downtown Development Association invites people to spend the day outside taking part in shopping therapy, food truck fun, and visiting the local shops that help make downtown vibrant.

Temporary street closures are in place on South 3rd Street, Kittson and South 4th Street. Cities Area Transit users will be picked up at the Metro Center. The closures will be in place throughout the weekend until the Street Fair is over.

On Saturday, street closures will also be in place for the Rolling of the River Marathon that goes most of the morning. Grand Forks Police say to watch out for street closures and traffic delays, and to expect a few delays and detours.

It’s also move-in week at for UND students this weekend, and the Hot Valley Nights concert is happening in East Grand Forks.

Downtown Grand Forks Street Fair map and vendor list for 2023.
Downtown Grand Forks Street Fair map and vendor list for 2023.(GF Downtown Development Association)

