Crash near Frazee, MN sends one man to the hospital

NEAR FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A crash near Frazee, MN sends one person to the Perham hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Co. Rd. 10 on Thursday, Aug. 17 around 6 p.m.

A semi, driven by 40-year-old Dennis Linder from Verndale, MN crashed with a car driven by 37-year-old Ruben Rodriguez from St. Cloud.

Rodriguez was taken to the Perham hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Linder was not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.