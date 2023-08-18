Cooking with Cash Wa
Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer nears $1 Million in donations

Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer in McLeod, ND.
Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer in McLeod, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to saddle up: This weekend is the Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer. Funds raised support patient programs, services, equipment and research at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

This year, organizers say they are approaching a big milestone: $1 million dollars for patients at Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Since 2004, a dedicated group of volunteers have spearheaded a weekend of activities in the small community of McLeod, North Dakota. The trail ride is happening Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19. The event also includes food, games and entertainment.

For more information on the event, visit Cowboy up Ride Against Cancer. To donate, visit sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

